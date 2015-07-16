How To Make A DIY Air Conditioner

Is it too hot for you this summer, yet too expensive to crank up your air conditioner? Well, you’re in luck! You can make your own air conditioner at home for around $15, and have a nice breeze coming in for almost 10 hours!

The DIY air conditioner can run three ways:

Solar panel (15 watt)

Battery

Automobile’s cigarette lighter (twelve volt socket)

All you need:

PVC pipe

Fan (12 VDC, 10 watt, 0.8A

Cooler or a five gallon bucket

Place the fan face down on the lid, trace the outside of the fan, drill a hole and then take a Jigsaw and cut the hole open if you’re using a cooler lid. If you are using a plastic lid or Styrofoam lid, a knife can work just as well. Repeat the same step with the PVC pipe.

Stick a large block of frozen ice or two gallons of frozen bottled water in the cooler, then set the lid with the PVC pipe and the fan on top.

Take a look at these videos, give yourself a little afternoon project, and you are sure to have some nice air conditioning for the majority of the day!

Can’t see the YouTube video? Click Here

Can’t see the YouTube video? Click Here