21 states increase minimum wage in 2017

According to CNN, 21 states and 22 cities will make increases to minimum wages across the country.

Arizona will have the biggest increase in minimum wage, with a 24 percent increase to $10. Maine follows with a 20 percent increase to $9.

The federal minimum wage stands at $7.25, which is what is has been since 2009.

Because of the lack of action from Congress, many states and cities have taken action into their own hands.

Here are the states 2017 minimum wage increase according to CNN:

STATES

Alaska – $9.80

Arizona – $10.00

Arkansas – $8.50

California – $10.00 for small employers; 10.50 for large employers

Colorado – $9.30

Connecticut – $10.10

Florida – $8.10

Hawaii – $9.25

Maine – $9.00

Maryland – $9.25 (as of July)

Massachusetts – $11.00

Michigan – $8.90

Missouri – $7.70

Montana – $8.15

New Jersey – $8.44

New York – Varies across state from $9.70 to $11 (as of 12/31/16)*

Ohio – $8.15

Oregon – $10.25 (as of July)

South Dakota – $8.65

Vermont – $10.00

Washington – $11.00

Minimum wage for SC, NC and GA have not been raised.

