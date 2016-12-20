VIDEO: Anderson police officers give gift cards to motorists

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – When Caila Harper saw blue lights in her rear-view mirror on Clemson Boulevard, it was far from a good feeling.

“Oh my goodness I’m in trouble,” said Harper. “Just thinking of all the things I could’ve done wrong.. Did I not put my blinker on?”

Turns out, instead of getting a ticket, this traffic stop yielded tears of joy.

“I just started crying. Honestly I was so happy,” said Harper.

The officers involved in this mission: Anderson Police Lieutenants Michael and Carla Roberson. They randomly pulled people over – and handed the driver a gift card. This police partnership goes well beyond the badge for this married couple who met at Anderson PD.

“With the job that we do, it’s not for everybody. Not everybody wants to do it,” said Lt. Carla Roberson.

After police officers were gunned down in Dallas, the Robersons wanted to see a change – and started an effort called ‘Bridging the Gap One by One.’

“The night that happened, I mean it brought me to tears,” said Lt. Michael Roberson, who served as a combat medic for the U.S. Navy for more than two decades. “Let’s show the community that there are some of us that want to be a part of the community – even though we’re patrolling this community and serving this community.”

The Robersons say they also wanted to give families a little financial help this holiday season. It’s a message Harper says read loud and clear.

“Not even the fact that I wasn’t getting a ticket, it was just the thought of them going out of their way to spread Christmas joy,” said Harper.

It’s joy the Robersons say they aren’t done sharing just yet. They’ll be out again later this week.

“Just to let them know that we are human beings at the end of the day and we care,” said Lt. Carla Roberson.

If you’d like them to speak to a group, visit the ‘Bridging the Gap One By One’ Facebook Page or contact the Anderson Police Department at (864) 231-2272.