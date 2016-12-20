Car break-ins on the rise in Greenville

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – About 60 car break-ins have been reported in Greenville area since Black Friday, police said Tuesday.

Seven of them happened Tuesday morning at local fitness centers as drivers worked were in the midst of their morning workout.

According to the police report, five vehicles were broken into at the YMCA Caine Halter Center on Cleveland Street just after 5:00 a.m. Two other vehicles were broken into at the Planet Fitness on Verdae Boulevard.

Police tell us this is happening more in commercial areas.

“These auto break-ins have been through cars being left unlocked to windows being broken out to get the items taken from inside the vehicle,” said Officer Gilberto Franco with Greenville Police.

Police recently arrested a suspect in connection with a string of break-ins in the North Main Street area. Since that arrest, the break-ins have stopped, Franco said.

Officials with Greenville County, Spartanburg County, and Spartanburg City say they haven’t seen any similar patterns, although break-ins tend to happen more around the holidays.

Police recommend locking your doors and keeping all valuable items out of sight, preferably in the trunk.