Woman hits ambulance in Anderson Co., gets ticket

Anderson Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were treated for minor injuries and a road was blocked after a vehicle hit a MedShore EMS vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol and Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.

The ambulance was heading back to Williford Fire Department where the unit is stationed when a vehicle pulled onto Dobbins Bridge Road and hit the ambulance head on.

Coroner Shore says that a paramedic in the ambulance and a passenger of the second vehicle were both taken to be treated for minor injuries.

Troopers say a 75-year-old Anderson woman was ticketed for making an improper turn.

Crews worked quickly to open all lanes of traffic on Dobbins Bridge Road following this collision.