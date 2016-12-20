Fundraiser for family of toddler killed in Greenville Co. house fire

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A spaghetti bake sale starts at noon today at Greenville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center to benefit the family of a toddler killed after a house fire.

The fundraiser is open to the public and the funds will help with funeral expenses, as well as expenses for surviving family members who lost everything in the fire.

The center is at 661 Rutherford Road.

WHAT HAPPENED

The Greenville County coroner says 3-year-old Silas Green died around 3:08 p.m. Sunday at Greenville Memorial Hospital, days after the fire on Perry Avenue.

The child’s mother and three siblings were able to make it out of the house.

Firefighters with the Greenville Fire Department found Silas and his father near a bedroom and pulled them out of the house.

Both were taken by ambulance to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The father was transferred to the Augusta Burn Center. We are told he’s in critical but stable condition as of Monday.

Silas’ mother, April, works at Greenville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center where the fundraiser is being held. Coworkers tell 7News that April is in Georgia with her husband.

We’re told the couple has three surviving children from age 1 to 6 and another one on the way, and the family lost clothing, Christmas presents and other possessions in the fire.

They’re also collecting donations of toys and clothes for the family.

People who can’t attend the fundraiser, but want to help can click here for more information.

Silas attended North Franklin Road Head Start Center where manager Tammy Martin, his teacher and others remember his warm, loving smile that greeted them in the morning.

Tobita Posley-McKinney, director of Children and Family Development of SHARE Head Start, shared this statement:

“According to his teacher, Silas was a good helper. One of his favorite activities at school was manipulating play dough. He also enjoyed playing with blocks. Silas also attended Tommie C. Brooks SHARE Early Head Start Program as a toddler. Silas’s smile will be deeply missed. On behalf of Dr. Willis H Crosby, President/CEO & Tobita Posley-McKinney, Director of Children & Family Development of SHARE Head Start & Tammy Martin, Center Manager of North Franklin Road Head Start Center We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Silas Green.”

