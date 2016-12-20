Greenville wants you to recycle your tree after Christmas

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville is hoping you will recycle your Christmas tree this year, once the holiday celebrations have passed.

Greenville Public Works department is happy to help you do this.

Representative Allison Brockman said they started their Christmas tree recycling program after finding old trees in places that caused problems.

“I see people put trees off on the street or in alleyways or in curbs that can clog gutters.That’s not good,” Brockman said.

Greenville City partners with Twin Chimney’s Landfill.

Brockman said the trees take up a lot of space at the landfill but with regular pick up and drop off, the trees will be turned into mulch and be more manageable to get rid of.

If you live in the city and receive curbside pickup you can leave your tree there.

If not, you can bring it to one of four drop off locations at Holmes park, Gower park, Timmons Park and West Greenville Center.

The city asks that you leave your tree out of the way of traffic and don’t wrap it in plastic, or leave it in a container.

“Trees need to be free of all debris so please remove all ornaments, lights and anything that’s on the tree,” Brockman said

You can drop off your tree now until Jan 22 2017.

Call 467-8300 or visit RECYCLE.GREENVILLESC.GOV

