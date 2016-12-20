He lost the Heisman but Deshaun Watson says he’s the best

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO IF YOU ARE ON THE APP

(SEND TO NEWS) – Lamar Jackson won the Heisman but Deshaun Watson says he is the best player in college football.

Dabo Swinney backed up the Clemson QB’s claim.

Dan Wolken tells us what he thinks about this.

Sports

