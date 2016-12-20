I-85N repairs in Spartanburg Co. delayed until January

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Department of Transportation says emergency repair work that was supposed to start Tuesday morning has been delayed until early January.

Two lanes on I-85 northbound at mile marker 77 in Spartanburg Co. will be closed for repairs.

“Due to the time required to complete the work and the availability of materials, SCDOT and the contractor have elected to postpone the work to minimize impacts to traffic during holiday travel,” said the SCDOT in a release.

ALTERNATE ROUTE

Drivers are encouraged to use SC 85 as an alternate route.

SCDOT urges all motorists to use extreme caution in this area of I-85 during the closure and while the repairs are being made.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.

