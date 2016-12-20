Lavonia, GA police officer released from hospital after shooting

Related Coverage VIDEO: Body cam shows shooting of Lavonia police officers

Lavonia, GA (WSPA) – Lavonia Police Capt. Michael Schulman was released from Greenville Memorial, according to the police chief.

They have him an escort back home.

Chief Carlisle says Schulman is doing well and is getting settled in at home.

Two Lavonia, Georgia police officers were shot during a traffic stop Monday night.

During the stop, the officers discovered that the suspect was driving a vehicle stolen from Greenville.

The other wounded officer was Jeffery Martin.

Capt. Michael Schulman was shot in the armpit area beneath his vest, shattering a few ribs and puncturing a lung.

The 50-year-old married father of two has been with Lavonia Police Department since 2001.

Martin, 22, is also married. The Army veteran has served with the department less than a year.

Martin has been released from the hospital, however, a bullet remains in his hand from the shooting, Chief Carlisle said. A specialist will have to surgically remove the bullet.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Khari Anthony Dashaun Gordon.

Officials say Gordon was captured after a manhunt.

Gordon appeared in court where he was denied bond. His preliminary hearing is set for January 4 at 9:00 am.

Chief Carlisle said it’s believed that the officers were shot with a .40 caliber handgun.

Gordon will be charged with two counts each of aggravated assault on a police officer, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Court records show that Gordon was out on bond for attempted murder in Greenville County and he had been stopped in Greenville on Dec. 9.