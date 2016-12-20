Lottie Gibson funeral, visitation plans announced

Greenville, SC (WSPA) The funeral and visitation plans for Lottie Gibson have been announced.

Visitation Service for Ms. Lottie Gibson is Thursday, Dec. 22nd from 7:00pm to 8:30pm at Springfield Baptist Church, Greenville, SC

Funeral for Ms. Lottie Gibson is Friday, Dec. 23rd at 11am at Springfield Baptist Church, Greenville, SC

Condolences continue to come in for the family of Greenville County Councilwoman Lottie Gibson who passed away after a long illness.

“People have personal stories that they’re saying about what my mama meant to them that I didn’t even know,” said Gaybriel Gibson, Gibson’s daughter.

Gibson was elected to Greenville County Council in 1992. She was directly involved in making Martin Luther King’s birthday a holiday in the county and also advocated on behalf of the disadvantaged and indigent. She was also instrumental in fighting for voting rights and civil rights, hosting meetings with activists in her home. Reverend Jesse Jackson was a close personal friend up until her death.

“I’m so grateful to have a mama and a daddy who showed us that it’s better to give and to work for somebody else than to have for yourself,” said Gaybriel Gibson.

Gibson, 86, had seen her health decline since suffering a stroke in January. Her last public appearance was in August 2017 after the Phoenix Center, a drug treatment facility, named its training center after her because of her work helping those struggling with substance abuse. That includes her son, Tim.

“She fought with me and stuck by me through all of that the hard times, the sad times,” said Tim Gibson. “So I know she was passionate about the drug abuse and that meant the world to me.”

County Council Chairman Bob Taylor says the county will likely have a dedication and proclamation in Gibson’s honor.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

More stories you may like on 7News

Lavonia officers recovering week after shooting LAVONIA, G.A. (WSPA) – Two Lavonia police officers will be home for the holidays after being shot in the line of duty last week. Authorities…

Upstate siblings give Christmas surprise to firefighters who saved their lives SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – A house fire destroyed a Campobello home in October, sending seven family members to the hospital. Today, a si…

Mom arrested after 2nd baby dies from co-sleeping A Polk County, FL woman faces manslaughter charges after her newborn infant son was found dead in her bed.

‘Violent and armed’ Tunisian hunted in Berlin truck attack Germany on Wednesday launched a Europe-wide manhunt for a “violent and armed” Tunisian man with ties to Islamic extremists who has used at l…