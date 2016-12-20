Man charged in Just One More bar murder in Asheville

Asheville, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police say warrants have been obtained for Colton Wayne Halford, 26, of Candler. for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Anthony Andrew Roper, 28, of Fairview.

The shooting happened at Just One More Bar on Old Haywood Rd. around 9 p.m. Friday, Asheville police say.

They found Roper in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and the alleged shooter, Halford, with a gunshot wound to the head nearby.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw the Halford fire multiple shots at the victim before turning the gun on himself, say Asheville police.

Roper was taken to Mission Hospital where he later died.

Halford survived the gunshot wound to the head and is in stable condition.

Police say officers are station at the hospital until his release and transport to the detention center.

