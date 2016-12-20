Simpsonville City administrator resigns

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Simpsonville City administrator, David Dyrhaug has resigned, according to a press release from the city.

The resignation is effective Jan 20.

They say he has accepted a position with the City of Mauldin to return to his passion in city planning.

Dyrhaug came to the City of Simpsonville in 2007 to lead the Simpsonville’s planning and development services program as its very first official Planning Director. In 2014 the City promoted Dyrhaug to serve as its City Administrator. During his time with Simpsonville, Dyrhaug has helped establish strategies for the future growth of Simpsonville, ushered in a new wave of contemporary zoning standards, and has guided Simpsonville through numerous financial and operational challenges.

“It has been a wonderful honor to serve the City of Simpsonville over the last ten years. I have had the privilege to work alongside some excellent staff and wonderful citizens. My roots and my heart are in city planning and I have been blessed with an incredible opportunity to return to that field. Meanwhile the opportunities in front of the City are very exciting. I have great confidence that the next City Administrator will continue to take the City forward to the next level” Dyrhaug said.

Simpsonville Mayor Janice Curtis offered, “First and foremost we thank Mr. Dyrhaug for his nearly 10 years of service to the City of Simpsonville. We are especially grateful for the leadership he provided during his tenure as City Adminstrator. He has worn a number of hats for the City and has been a tremendous asset. We wish him all the best in his endeavors.”

In the coming weeks, City Council will determine a transition plan for the next City Administrator.