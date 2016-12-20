Upgraded charges pending in fatal I-85 crash in Spartanburg Co.

James Thomas Young
James Thomas Young

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Highway patrol says upgraded charges are pending in a crash in Spartanburg Co.

The coroner’s office says the victim, Jonathan Wayne Foster, 53, of Spartanburg, died 8 days after the crash on December 11th.

It happened on I-85 north on the ramp from I-26.

James Thomas Young, 52 of Moore was driving, according to SCHP.

He is currently charged with Felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

The Highway Patrol says upgraded charges are pending.

