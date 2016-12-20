Upgraded charges pending in fatal I-85 crash in Spartanburg Co.

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Highway patrol says upgraded charges are pending in a crash in Spartanburg Co.

The coroner’s office says the victim, Jonathan Wayne Foster, 53, of Spartanburg, died 8 days after the crash on December 11th.

It happened on I-85 north on the ramp from I-26.

James Thomas Young, 52 of Moore was driving, according to SCHP.

He is currently charged with Felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

The Highway Patrol says upgraded charges are pending.

Crime

Man gets 30 years for building death ray to kill Muslims, Obama He concocted a plan to build a death ray machine, calling it Hiroshima on a light switch. His target was apparently Muslims and President Ba…

Help find teen accused of attempted murder, armed robbery in Mauldin One man is arrested and a teen is wanted after an armed robbery and attempted murder, according to the Mauldin Police Department.

Man steals 127 rings worth $218K from Sears Police are looking for the man who stole more than a hundred rings worth $218,000 from a Sears in Concord.

NC teacher arrested for sexual activity with student, police say A teacher has been arrested for sexual activity with a student, according to the Cherryville Police Department.