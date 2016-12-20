Will Dabo take over Alabama when Saban retires?

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO ON THE APP
(SEND TO NEWS) – Will Dabo Swinney leave Clemson for Alabama when Nick Saban retires?
The 120 gang shares their thoughts on Swinney possibly returning to where his coaching career began.
Sports
Tigers Edge Gamecocks On The Court
Clemson’s late 6-0 run keys win
Packers need fans to shovel stadium ahead of Saturday’s game
The Green Bay Packers are putting out the call for help shoveling out Lambeau Field.
Cronic named offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach at Furman
New Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix announced today the hiring of Drew Cronic as the Paladins’ offensive coordinator and quarterback…
Tuesday’s High School Basketball
Powdersville defeated Woodruff to win the Wolverines’ tournament
Upstate Cruises Past Florida College
Phillip Whittington has career night in win
He lost the Heisman but Deshaun Watson says he’s the best
Lamar Jackson won the Heisman but Deshaun Watson says he is the best player in college football.