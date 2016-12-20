Coroner ID’s woman killed in crash that shut down I-385

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
gvl-fatal-crash

Greenville Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One woman died after she was thrown from a vehicle in an accident that shut down southbound lanes of I-385 on Tuesday night.

Greenville police say one car with two people inside was the only vehicle in the crash just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say one person died at the scene.

The Greenville County coroner identified her as 27-year-old Sherri Marie Smith of Greenville.

Smith lost control of the Honda Civic she was driving and the car overturned, according to the coroner. Smith and a passenger in the front seat were both thrown from the car. The coroner says Smith was not wearing a seat belt.

Smith died of blunt force trauma to head head. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Police say the passenger thrown from the car suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Drivers were redirected to Pelham and Woods Lake Road after the accident shut down I-385 S. Lanes reopened around midnight Tuesday.

Officers worked into the night reconstructing the accident scene.

This accident is under investigation by the Greenville Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

 

