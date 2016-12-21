1 charged with arson after church burned, spray-painted ‘Vote Trump’

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities have made an arrest after a Greenville church was set on fire in November.

According to Warren Strain, the Communication Director for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Andrew McClinton was arrested by Greenville Police. He is charged with one count of first-degree arson of a place of worship.

Strain said McClinton attended the church. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

Hopewell M.B. Church was burned November 1 and the words “Vote Trump” were painted on the building.

Authorities said he is being held in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance.

The investigation was conducted by the Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, State Fire Marshall’s Office, and ATF.

Authorities have not released a motive at this time. They are also still trying to determine if McClinton painted “Vote Trump” onto the church. The investigation is ongoing.

