OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting that 2 tractor-trailers are involved in a crash on Wells Highway (State Rd. S-37-56) and Clemson Blvd. in Oconee Co.

There are no injuries reported.

The road is going to be shutdown for a long time so avoid this area if you can.

