3 boys set fire to house in Marion says investigator

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Fire Investigator Craig Walker of McDowell County Emergency Management charged a 16-year-old with arson after he and two juveniles set fire to a home.

He says the cases against the boys, ages 13 and 15, were turned over to juvenile authorities.

Walker says the teens went to an unoccupied residence at 163 Hill Road in Marion and set fire to the structure.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspects in the area when the fire broke out.

He estimates there was $30,000 worth of damage to the house.

