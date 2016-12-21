5 malnourished kids found living in car outside Walmart

GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) — A man and woman are facing child neglect charges after a sheriff’s deputy found five malnourished children living in a car parked outside a Wal-Mart store.

The Palm Beach Post (http://pbpo.st/2h1NJro ) reports Donell Barron and Rikki Hart — both 34 — were arrested Sunday.

An arrest report says the deputy looked inside the car after detecting a strong odor “similar to that of homeless camps.” Baron told the deputy the family lost their home and lived in motels until they ran out of money two months ago.

Baron told the deputy the kids bathed at a nearby park.

Authorities say the children are underweight, but the 14-year-old boy’s bones “were clearly visible.”

The Department of Children and Families took custody of the children. The report doesn’t say whether Baron and Hart have lawyers.

More stories you may like on 7News

Lavonia officers recovering week after shooting LAVONIA, G.A. (WSPA) – Two Lavonia police officers will be home for the holidays after being shot in the line of duty last week. Authorities…

Upstate siblings give Christmas surprise to firefighters who saved their lives SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – A house fire destroyed a Campobello home in October, sending seven family members to the hospital. Today, a si…

Mom arrested after 2nd baby dies from co-sleeping A Polk County, FL woman faces manslaughter charges after her newborn infant son was found dead in her bed.

‘Violent and armed’ Tunisian hunted in Berlin truck attack Germany on Wednesday launched a Europe-wide manhunt for a “violent and armed” Tunisian man with ties to Islamic extremists who has used at l…