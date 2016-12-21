5th graders hold toy drive for kids in hospital during the holidays

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A couple of fifth-graders at Berry Shoals Intermediate in Spartanburg District 5 decided to organize a toy drive at their school.

Rachel Helmly and Aubree Mayse collected toys for kids who will be in the hospital during the holidays.

“We felt bad because the kids in the hospital didn’t really get a normal Christmas and we just wanted to make sure that they had presents and that they had a really good Christmas,” Rachel said.

They collected about 50 toys on Wednesday.

The toys were delivered to young patients at Spartanburg Regional.

“We’re so blessed that we get to spend our Christmas with our families and that kids in the hospital don’t get to do that, so that’s why we wanted to do this,” Aubree said.

The girls say they hope to do the drive again next year and make it even bigger.

Toys that were not new were donated to Goodwill.

