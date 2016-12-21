Asheville can keep water system says NC Supreme Court

A statement from Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer:

“Today the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that Asheville and its residents will keep and maintain our water system. Many years ago, our City leadership made the bold and wise investment in a watershed and water infrastructure that provided the foundation for the robust water system we have today that provides safe drinking water for Asheville and its customers. This ruling ensures that Asheville can continue to own this great water system and continue to provide safe drinking water for years into the future. Asheville is committed to continuing to work with our regional partners to ensure all water system customers receive the highest quality service from the City of Asheville.”