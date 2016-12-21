‘Begin Again’ Amnesty Day today in Buncombe Co.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Many see the New Year as a beginning. It’s a chance to start fresh and make resolutions. Buncombe County residents will have a chance to resolve old legal matters.

Court officials announced the first Buncombe County “Begin Again” Amnesty Day. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on the first floor of the old wing of the Buncombe County Courthouse.

During the event, people have an opportunity to reset court dates, remit unpaid fines, and resolve or reschedule minor, non-violent misdemeanors and traffic citations (excluding DWI), without the fear of arrest.

“Too many people are arrested on old warrants or have their licenses revoked for charges that could be easily resolved. These outstanding issues can cause grave problems in employment and education. I ask the media and the community to help us to provide notice to all who may benefit from this event,” Bumcombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said in a statement.

The misdemeanor, citation, infraction or other criminal process must have been issued from within Buncombe County to be eligible. Court officials say legal matters from outside the Buncombe County jurisdiction are not eligible and cannot be resolved.