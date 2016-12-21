Couple abused toddler, had meth say Madison Co. deputies

MADISON CO., NC (WSPA) – A Madison Co. couple is accused of abusing a toddler and possessing meth, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they got the information on an assault on a 23-month-old on Tuesday.

They say the toddler had extensive bruising on the forehead, side, thighs, and buttocks.

Detectives say they also found several baggies of Methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Detectives arrested Molly Leslie Blackwell, 19, and her boyfriend Christopher Aaron Boone, 20.

Both Blackwell and Boone confessed to the Child Abuse and Possession of Methamphetamine, according to detectives.

Sheriff Harwood said Boone was found “hiding in the closet like a coward.”

Bonne was charged with Felony Child Abuse, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Blackwell was charged with Aiding and Abetting Felony Child Abuse, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Crime

Man gets 30 years for building death ray to kill Muslims, Obama He concocted a plan to build a death ray machine, calling it Hiroshima on a light switch. His target was apparently Muslims and President Ba…

Help find teen accused of attempted murder, armed robbery in Mauldin One man is arrested and a teen is wanted after an armed robbery and attempted murder, according to the Mauldin Police Department.

Man steals 127 rings worth $218K from Sears Police are looking for the man who stole more than a hundred rings worth $218,000 from a Sears in Concord.

NC teacher arrested for sexual activity with student, police say A teacher has been arrested for sexual activity with a student, according to the Cherryville Police Department.