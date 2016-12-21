Couple abused toddler, had meth say Madison Co. deputies

By Published: Updated:
Christopher Aaron Boone (left). Molly Leslie Blackwell (right)
Christopher Aaron Boone (left). Molly Leslie Blackwell (right)

MADISON CO., NC (WSPA) – A Madison Co. couple is accused of abusing a toddler and possessing meth, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they got the information on an assault on a 23-month-old on Tuesday.

They say the toddler had extensive bruising on the forehead, side, thighs, and buttocks.

Detectives say they also found several baggies of Methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Detectives arrested Molly Leslie Blackwell, 19, and her boyfriend Christopher Aaron Boone, 20.

Both Blackwell and Boone confessed to the Child Abuse and Possession of Methamphetamine, according to detectives.

Sheriff Harwood said Boone was found “hiding in the closet like a coward.”

Bonne was charged with Felony Child Abuse, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Blackwell was charged with Aiding and Abetting Felony Child Abuse, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Crime

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s