Duke gets OK for 2 new nuclear reactors

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two Combined Licenses for Duke Energy Carolinas’ William States Lee III site in South Carolina, according to a press release.

The licenses authorize Duke to build and operate two AP1000 reactors at the site, near Gaffney, S.C.

The licenses contain conditions, including:

• Specific actions associated with the agency’s post-Fukushima requirements for Mitigation

Strategies and Spent Fuel Pool Instrumentation; and

• A pre-startup schedule for post-Fukushima aspects of the new reactor’s emergency

preparedness plans and procedures.

Duke submitted the Lee application on Dec. 12, 2007. The NRC’s Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards independently reviewed aspects of the application that concern safety, as well as

the staff’s final safety evaluation report.

The committee provided the results of its review to the Commission on Dec. 14, 2015. The NRC completed its environmental review and issued the final impact statement for the proposed William States Lee reactors in December 2013.

The NRC certified the 1,100-megawatt AP1000 design in 2011