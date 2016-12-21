Duke gets OK for 2 new nuclear reactors

By Published:
William States Lee III nuclear power plant.
William States Lee III nuclear power plant. From NRC website.

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two Combined Licenses for Duke Energy Carolinas’ William States Lee III site in South Carolina, according to a press release.

The licenses authorize Duke to build and operate two AP1000 reactors at the site, near Gaffney, S.C.

The licenses contain conditions, including:

• Specific actions associated with the agency’s post-Fukushima requirements for Mitigation
Strategies and Spent Fuel Pool Instrumentation; and

• A pre-startup schedule for post-Fukushima aspects of the new reactor’s emergency
preparedness plans and procedures.

Duke submitted the Lee application on Dec. 12, 2007. The NRC’s Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards independently reviewed aspects of the application that concern safety, as well as
the staff’s final safety evaluation report.

The committee provided the results of its review to the Commission on Dec. 14, 2015. The NRC completed its environmental review and issued the final impact statement for the proposed William States Lee reactors in December 2013.

The NRC certified the 1,100-megawatt AP1000 design in 2011

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s