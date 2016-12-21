First Baptist Preschool students sing Jingle Bells

The Asheville Fire Department posted this video to their Facebook page of First Baptist Preschool students singing Jingle Bells.

“We had an entertaining visit from First Baptist Preschool – thank you for spreading Christmas joy and for bringing cookies!”

