Dropout calls college waste of money, says info is on internet

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – College can be expensive — there is no question about it. But is it worth that expense?

One former Kansas State University student says he doesn’t think so. He calls college a waste of money in a Facebook post. There is a photo of Billy Willson that went viral on social media. He is a former freshman at K-State who decided to drop out after getting a 4.0 in his first semester. The reason for leaving? He says colleges are scamming you. While he says that current students don’t agree with him.

“I personally myself, as well as others know a lot of others who have had their lives enhanced by college,” Adam Schieferecke, a K-State Student said. “They didn’t have any opportunities before going into college and it’s provided them with opportunities they couldn’t have had in any other way.”

“People may see it as an investment but at the same time especially with the internet nowadays a lot of the information that is available at college is also available online,” Billy Willson said.

When KSNT News asked K-State to talk to us, they said no one was available for an on-camera interview.