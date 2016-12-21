Fmr. Gaffney police officer charged with assault

Related Coverage Gaffney cop quits after alleged use-of-force incident at jail

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — A former Gaffney police officer is charged with assault following an investigation by state authorities.

Billy Charles Hyatt, 33, has been charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Hyatt assaulted an inmate at the Cherokee County jail on Sept. 16, according to an arrest warrant.

The Gaffney Ledger reported Hyatt arrested a man for a domestic incident and allegedly used excessive force on the suspect who was handcuffed at the time.

Hyatt’s report said the suspect, Joshua Rankin, threatened him and stated that Rankin jerked away and fell face first into a wall.

Rankin was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Hyatt was suspended before he reigned in September.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigated the case at the request of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Hyatt was booked into the Cherokee County jail on Tuesday. His bond has been set at $2,125, according to online jail records.

Third-degree assault and battery is a misdemeanor. If convicted, Hyatt could receive a 30-day sentence and $500 fine, or both, according to SLED.

The 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

