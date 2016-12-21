GHS Children’s Hospital asks for voluntary visitor restrictions

By Published:
sick child, cold, flu, blowing nose

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Health System Children’s Hospital today put into effect a voluntary restriction for visitors under 18 years of age. That voluntary restriction affects only pediatric visitors for patients in the Children’s Hospital, not for patients at GHS’ other hospitals.

“We needed to take this step because of increasing levels of respiratory viruses and influenza in our community,” said Robin LaCroix, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children’s Hospital and the vice chair of quality for the Department of Pediatrics. “People can be contagious with flu or respiratory viruses for 24 to 36 hours before those first tell-tale signs actually appear so it was important that we take this step as a way to limit possible exposures to illnesses circulating in the community. We appreciate everyone’s help as we strive to protect the vulnerable populations at Children’s Hospital.”

Any visitors who are already showing signs of flu or cold are asked to get well before visiting hospitalized friends and relatives. LaCroix urged anyone who has not already gotten their flu vaccine to have that done.

More stories you may like on 7News

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s