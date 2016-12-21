Greenwood Co. deputy accused of DUI in county vehicle after crash

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — A sheriff’s deputy is accused of crashing a county-registered vehicle while under the influence.

Troopers say Randy Miles, 57, of Greenwood ran off the side of the road and hit a utility pole. The accident happened around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday on Epting Avenue.

Miles was driving a 2006 vehicle registered to the county of Greenwood when he crashed, troopers say.

Troopers say Miles was under the influence of alcohol.

He was not hurt in the crash.

Miles was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center where troopers say he refused a breathalyzer test.

Miles is a school resource officer at North Side Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Miles was not on duty at the time of the wreck and resigned Wednesday morning.

“The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office does not condone driving under the influence. We will investigate the action of this off duty deputy and make any necessary decisions swiftly in accordance with the law,” Ofc. John Long said in a statement.

