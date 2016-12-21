Help find teen accused of attempted murder, armed robbery in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is arrested and a teen is wanted after an armed robbery and attempted murder, according to the Mauldin Police Department.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. December 14 at Gleneagle Apartments on W. Butler Road.

Police say 19-year-old Shyheim Looper has been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery, but they’re still searching for 17-year-old Cymacio Wright.

Shyheim Looper (Source: Mauldin Police Dept.)
Wright is wanted for attempted murder and armed robbery.

Police say three males approached the victim outside the apartments and shot him in the neck before taking his hoverboard.

We’re told the victim is recovering at home and doing better.

If you have any information about the case or Wright’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective New at the Mauldin Police Department at (864) 289-8900 or by email at mnew@mauldinpolice.com.

