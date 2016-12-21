Help find Dorman Center Walmart theft suspects

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg police are asking for help identifying suspects in a recent theft at the Dorman Centre Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator Gallman at 864-415-2532, or private message the Spartanburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police say your information will stay confidential.

