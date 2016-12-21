Help find missing man Jeremy Smith in McDowell Co.

Jeremy Scott Smith
McDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – McDowell Co. deputies need your help finding a missing man.

Jeremy Scott Smith, 32, of 306 Stacy Hill Road, was reported missing by his father at 9:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Smith was last seen by his family at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

He is driving a silver 2001 Ford Ranger pickup truck with North Carolina tag YYV-5436.

Anyone with information concerning Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the 911 communications center at 652-4000.

Missing Persons

