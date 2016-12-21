Holiday shopping hack: Gift card bonuses

KIMT Published: Updated:

(KIMT) – Gift cards make a great last-minute gift and right now many stores and restaurants are offering bonuses or incentives to buy them. Find where you can get the most bang for your buck here:

Restaurants

Retail and Entertainment Gift Cards

  • AMF Bowling – You can get a $10 bonus card along with your $50 gift card purchase.
  • Converse – Purchase a gift card valued at $50 or greater, and you’ll get a $10 gift card.
  • DSW – When you purchase a $50 gift card, you’ll receive a $5 bonus card.
  • Fandango – You’ll be rewarded with a free movie rental when you purchase a $75 gift card.
  • Half Price Books – You’ll receive a $5 bonus card with your $25 gift card purchase.
  • L.L. Bean – When you spend $50 or more, you’ll receive a $10 gift card for future purchases.
  • Main Event Entertainment – You can get a $10 bonus fun card with your $25 gift card purchase.
  • Marcus Theaters – Get $5 in snack cash when you make a $25 gift card purchase.
  • Massage Envy – Score a $25 promo card with your $100 gift card purchase.
  • Sephora – Enjoy a free 45-minute custom makeover with a $50 gift card purchase.

