Hundreds receive food in time for the Christmas holidays

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Bags of food will be distributed Wednesday to hundreds of families in need through Goodfellows.

The annual campaign headed up by the Herald-Journal newspaper helps disadvantaged people in the Spartanburg area put food on their tables during the Christmas holidays.

People had to apply in order to receive help.

Food distribution is from 8 a.m. to noon at the Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds.

Each bag contains about 50 pounds of food. Organizers say it’s enough to feed a family of 4 for a week. The goal is to serve 1200 families this year.

