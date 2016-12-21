Husband accidently hits, kills his wife

WWLP Published:

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A 67-year-old woman from Amherst died Tuesday night, after she was accidentally hit by a vehicle her husband was driving.

According to Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the woman was hit by the vehicle around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, while standing on her driveway on Hunters Hill Circle in Amherst.

The victim was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital by ambulance, where she died shortly after 6:30 p.m. Carey said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, but it is not suspected to be a criminal matter at this time.

Amherst Police and Fire, Massachusetts State Police, MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and MSP Crime Services were all called Tuesday night to help investigate the deadly accident. The incident is still under investigation.

More stories you may like on 7News

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s