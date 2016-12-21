Man gets 99-month sentence for father’s killing

HENDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) — A Henderson County man pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his father, prosecutors say.

Joey Butler was sentenced to 99 months in prison for the killing of his father earlier this year.

On Feb. 4, Henderson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Oakwood Road and found the body of 66-year old Terry Butler.

The death was ruled suspicious and investigators asked for the public’s help finding the victim’s son identified as Joey Butler. Joey Butler was later found on Asheville Highway near the home and charged with second-degree murder.

