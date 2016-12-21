Man steals 127 rings worth $218K from Sears

CONCORD (KRON) — Police are looking for the man who stole more than a hundred rings worth $218,000 from a Sears in Concord.

The man stole the rings from the Sears at the Sunvalley Shopping Center located at 1001 Sunvalley Boulevard.

The thief waited until the store closed and hid in a black hallway, according to police.

When all the employees left, he smashed a jewelry case and stole 127 rings. The rings have a retail value of $218,000.

More stories you may like on 7News

Lavonia officers recovering week after shooting LAVONIA, G.A. (WSPA) – Two Lavonia police officers will be home for the holidays after being shot in the line of duty last week. Authorities…

Upstate siblings give Christmas surprise to firefighters who saved their lives SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – A house fire destroyed a Campobello home in October, sending seven family members to the hospital. Today, a si…

Mom arrested after 2nd baby dies from co-sleeping A Polk County, FL woman faces manslaughter charges after her newborn infant son was found dead in her bed.

‘Violent and armed’ Tunisian hunted in Berlin truck attack Germany on Wednesday launched a Europe-wide manhunt for a “violent and armed” Tunisian man with ties to Islamic extremists who has used at l…