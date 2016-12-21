NC General Assembly adjourns without repealing HB2

(WNCN) – A North Carolina Senate vote Wednesday night failed to repeal House Bill 2 after the main repeal and a “cooling off” period were put into separate votes.

The Senate came back in session Wednesday evening with Senate Speaker Phil Berger suggesting — as a last chance — that the HB2 repeal efforts be split into two segments: the repeal itself in one vote and then a cooling off period in a separate vote.

Berger said that if either vote failed then the bill as a whole would fail.

During a vote on the main part of the repeal, the Senate rejected the repeal with a 32-16 vote. Berger then suggested sending the bill to rules committee.

Senate Majority Leader Brown tried to have the Senate vote again. His motion was tabled.

The Senate then voted 32-16 to adjourn and the special session ended.

