LIVE: NC lawmakers meet to consider HB2 repeal

NC legislators

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s Republican legislature is reconvening to see if enough lawmakers are now willing to repeal a nine-month-old law that limited LGBT rights, including where transgender people can use bathrooms in schools and government buildings.

House and Senate members planned to meet on Wednesday for a session called by outgoing GOP Gov. Pat McCrory to revisit House Bill 2.

The session comes two days after Charlotte city leaders gutted an ordinance that led to HB2.

