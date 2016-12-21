LIVE: NC lawmakers meet to consider HB2 repeal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s Republican legislature is reconvening to see if enough lawmakers are now willing to repeal a nine-month-old law that limited LGBT rights, including where transgender people can use bathrooms in schools and government buildings.

House and Senate members planned to meet on Wednesday for a session called by outgoing GOP Gov. Pat McCrory to revisit House Bill 2.

The session comes two days after Charlotte city leaders gutted an ordinance that led to HB2.

Click here to read more on the main sections of House Bill 2.

Politics & Govt.

Lawmaker aims to protect ‘Merry Christmas’ in the classroom There’s no rule in Rhode Island barring teachers from saying “Merry Christmas” in their classrooms, but one state lawmaker says she wants to…

SLED investigating Abbeville Police Department At least one officer has been suspended in connection to the probe.

NC General Assembly adjourns without repealing HB2 A North Carolina Senate vote Wednesday night failed to repeal House Bill 2 after the main repeal and a “cooling off” period were put into se…

Asheville businesses push for bathroom choice Several Asheville businesses are allowing patrons to use the bathroom of their choice, in a rejection of the state’s so-called “bathroom Bil…