Packers need fans to shovel stadium ahead of Saturday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers are putting out the call for help shoveling out Lambeau Field.

After last weekend’s storm, the snow has piled up in the stadium and it needs to be cleared out ahead of the Packers-Vikings game on Christmas Eve.

The team is asking for as many as 650 people to remove snow on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Shovelers should report to the Mills Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side at 8 a.m. Thursday. Shoveling will continue throughout the day as needed.

Fans will be paid $10 per hour upon completion of work.

The Packers provide the shovels.

You must be at least 18 years old to shovel.

The Packers-Vikings Christmas Eve showdown kicks off at noon.

The Packers are 8-6, just ahead of the 7-7 Vikings in the NFC North rankings.

Sports

