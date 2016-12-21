Police chase Wed. morning in Buncombe Co. ends in Leicester

Published:
policelights1

Buncombe Co., NC (WSPA) – Buncombe Co. deputies chased a vehicle around 10:30 Wednesday morning in the area of Dix Creek #2 and Elkins Rd in Leicester.

They say the chase went into west Buncombe County and ended at the Hotspot on News Leicester Highway in Asheville.

Deputies had to use stop sticks to disable the vehicle.

The chase lasted 23 minutes.

The driver and passengers were taken into custody without incident.

Deputies have to released the names or if there have been charges filed.

