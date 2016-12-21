Quilting group gives warm donation to Haywood Co. deputies

HAYWOOD CO. N.C. (WSPA) – A quilting group made a donation of about 30 quilts to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Blue Ridge Mountain Quilt Guild in Canton stopped by the sheriff’s office to drop off some unique gifts from the heart.

The non-profit group presented deputies with 26 machine-quilted, hand-bound quilts with the goal of helping kids caught in tough situations.

The deputies will carry the quilts in their car, and in the event that they are called to a scene where children need comfort, the quilt can make them feel a little more at ease.

It took 22 women about eight months to finish the quilts.

Each quilt varies in design.

“These quilts will be wrapped around a child–maybe a child who was in a car accident or whose house has burned. The idea these will help children and maybe give them comfort is what really motivated us,” said Traci Hoglen.

“We are beyond blessed to have people in our community who live a life of giving back. No matter how much work it takes, or how hard the task may be, they dedicate their time and effort to something greater than themselves,” said Sheriff Greg Christopher. “Our deputies will now have something made with love and care to share with those who need it most.”