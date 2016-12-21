Restaurant’s BBQ cooker catches fire in Cowpens

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Rita Westbrooks Martin
Credit: Rita Westbrooks Martin

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A mobile BBQ cooker that belonged to a restaurant on S. Main Street caught on fire Wednesday.

Bluegrass BBQ in Downtown Cowpens says their cooker in the parking lot burned, but the building did not.

No injuries have been reported.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

