SLED investigating Abbeville Police Department

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA/Index-Journal) – The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the Abbeville Police Department.

Abbeville Police Chief Mark Hall confirmed he requested the investigation.

The chief declined to speak about the investigation until SLED completes its investigation.

At least one officer has been suspended in connection to the probe.

