NC teacher arrested for sexual activity with student, police say

Summer Sparrow
Summer Sparrow

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A teacher has been arrested for sexual activity with a student, according to the Cherryville Police Department.

Police say 41-year-old Summer Dellinger Sparrow turned herself in on an outstanding warrant at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Sparrow was taken before a Magistrate at Gaston County Jail where she received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m., at the Gaston County Courthouse.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Sparrow is an English teacher at Cherryville High School, according to the school’s staff directory.

