Tuesday’s High School Basketball

Associated Press
AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores,2nd Ld-Writethru
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Airport 63, Columbia 40
Bishop England 56, Woodland 51
Blackville-Hilda 50, Barnwell 44
Carolina Forest 92, University, Tenn. 81
Carvers Bay 53, Cathedral Academy 49
Chesnee 68, High Point Academy 43
Chester 68, Fort Mill 57
Durham Academy, N.C. 63, Myrtle Beach 46
Easley 57, Eastside 49
Gaffney 62, Riverside 58
Goose Creek 64, Fort Dorchester 44
Hart County, Ga. 78, West Oak 40
Hillcrest 47, D.W. Daniel 32
Irmo 87, White Knoll 34
Lakewood 49, Statesville Christian, N.C. 47
Lexington 65, River Bluff 50
Lower Richland 67, Heathwood Hall 62
Lowndes, Ga. 67, Summerville 62
Lugoff-Elgin 59, Camden 56
Nation Ford 84, Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 80
Northwood Academy 71, South Aiken 69
Sumter 79, Thomson, Ga. 50
Wade Hampton (H) 37, Williston-Elko 35
Wando 63, Lake Marion 48
West Ashley 75, East Hall, Ga. 47
Westside 66, Spartanburg 63
Whale Branch 66, Swansea 26
Chick-Fil-A Classic
Bracket 2
Spartanburg Day 73, Gray Collegiate Academy 53
W.J. Keenan 62, A.C. Flora 55
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Camden 63, Lugoff-Elgin 43
Cheraw 50, Latta 21
Fort Mill 59, Chester 29
Goose Creek 87, Manning 41
Hart County, Ga. 73, West Oak 18
Irmo 77, White Knoll 45
Lexington 62, River Bluff 39
Lowndes, Ga. 67, Summerville 62
Nation Ford 60, Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 25
North Augusta 64, Burke 41
Spartanburg 53, Westside 44
St. James 39, Loris 33
Wando 59, Lake Marion 39
Crescom Holiday Invitational
Carmel Christian, N.C. 62, Socastee 60
Dreher 79, Franklin Co., Ky. 32
Myrtle Beach 51, Lake Highland, Fla. 46
