Tuesday’s High School Basketball

By Published: Updated:
tuesday-hs-hoops

Associated Press

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores,2nd Ld-Writethru
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Airport 63, Columbia 40

Bishop England 56, Woodland 51

Blackville-Hilda 50, Barnwell 44

Carolina Forest 92, University, Tenn. 81

Carvers Bay 53, Cathedral Academy 49

Chesnee 68, High Point Academy 43

Chester 68, Fort Mill 57

Durham Academy, N.C. 63, Myrtle Beach 46

Easley 57, Eastside 49

Gaffney 62, Riverside 58

Goose Creek 64, Fort Dorchester 44

Hart County, Ga. 78, West Oak 40

Hillcrest 47, D.W. Daniel 32

Irmo 87, White Knoll 34

Lakewood 49, Statesville Christian, N.C. 47

Lexington 65, River Bluff 50

Lower Richland 67, Heathwood Hall 62

Lowndes, Ga. 67, Summerville 62

Lugoff-Elgin 59, Camden 56

Nation Ford 84, Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 80

Northwood Academy 71, South Aiken 69

Sumter 79, Thomson, Ga. 50

Wade Hampton (H) 37, Williston-Elko 35

Wando 63, Lake Marion 48

West Ashley 75, East Hall, Ga. 47

Westside 66, Spartanburg 63

Whale Branch 66, Swansea 26

Chick-Fil-A Classic
Bracket 2
Spartanburg Day 73, Gray Collegiate Academy 53

W.J. Keenan 62, A.C. Flora 55

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Camden 63, Lugoff-Elgin 43

Cheraw 50, Latta 21

Fort Mill 59, Chester 29

Goose Creek 87, Manning 41

Hart County, Ga. 73, West Oak 18

Irmo 77, White Knoll 45

Lexington 62, River Bluff 39

Lowndes, Ga. 67, Summerville 62

Nation Ford 60, Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 25

North Augusta 64, Burke 41

Spartanburg 53, Westside 44

St. James 39, Loris 33

Wando 59, Lake Marion 39

Crescom Holiday Invitational
Carmel Christian, N.C. 62, Socastee 60

Dreher 79, Franklin Co., Ky. 32

Myrtle Beach 51, Lake Highland, Fla. 46

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

