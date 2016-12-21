Upstate couple takes Christmas trees to TN fire victims

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greer couple is making sure the people who lost their homes in the wildfires near Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge have a merry Christmas.

After seeing the devastation from the wildfire in Tennessee, Lisa Garland had a moment of clarity

“My fantastic Christmas tree at home fell over, and I got really upset about it, and realized I shouldn’t get so upset about something that was materialistic,” Lisa explained.

She decided to call one of the hotel owners in Pigeon Forge she had seen on television, helping families who had lost their homes.

“I said, you know you’re going to think that I’m crazy but do you think they would want a Christmas tree? If I can raise the money, would they want a Christmas tree for Christmas?” Lisa asked.

She and her husband Grey own Stomping Grounds Coffee House in downtown Greer. They raised the money and donations for 60 Christmas trees, lights and decorations.They loaded them up this past weekend to take them to Tennessee.

They documented the trip and the donations on their facebook page. They were both moved by what they heard and saw.

“Taking trees out to a couple individuals cars and hearing their stories, it was tough,” Grey recalled. “You drive by 10, 15, 20 structures, just totally gone, and then see 2 or 3, absolutely nothing wrong with them.”

For the Garlands, it was important to pass along a little piece of Christmas to these families who’ve been through so much this year.