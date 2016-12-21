Upstate elk finds new home

CHARLES TOWNE LANDING (SCDNR) – “After efforts to encourage the now-infamous “Upstate S.C. elk” to return to its home herd in North Carolina proved unsuccessful, the animal has been relocated to the S.C Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site, where it will become a part of the “Animal Forest” exhibit there,” says S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

They say it will be some time before visitors to Charles Towne Landing will be able to see the elk as it will be under observation in a quarantine pen until they think it is safe to join other animals.

SCDNR says people began spotting the elk in late October in Pickens Co,

They think the 500 pound bull was pushed away from his home territory in Haywood Co., NC by larger bulls.

“Despite repeated warnings not to approach or feed the elk, word of the rare visitor quickly spread on social media, and photos and video of people doing just that began to circulate,” said SCDNR.

“This elk is a wild animal and not domesticated,” said S.C. Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Tammy Wactor. “It has become accustomed to people, so it will allow people to approach it, but it is unpredictable, and this behavior can create dangerous situations.”

To protect the elk (and the public), biologists from the SCDNR and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission eventually relocated it to a remote part of the mountains in Oconee County.

When the elk then moved on its own to a spot near Devils Fork State Park, biologists were hopeful that it might keep moving north and rejoin the herd, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

“The elk was tranquilized Friday morning, (December 16) in a neighborhood south of Devils Fork State Park in Oconee County,” said Wactor. “It had been in this neighborhood for the past two weeks, and did not show any sign of moving. It had become more aggressive and was showing no sign of going back to North Carolina. SCDNR biological staff decided it was time to move it, and Charles Towne Landing was willing to accept the animal.”

According to information on the Charles Towne Landing website, the Animal Forest is unlike most zoos. While the animals are still the attraction, their ties to the history of Colonial South Carolina is the lesson. The exhibit is home to a variety of species that inhabited the Carolinas at the time when Charles Towne was a newly settled English colony. Through informational signs along the paved trail through the exhibit, visitors are “reminded of the challenges faced by those pioneers, of daily life in a wild world, of predators and prey… as you walk the trail, you can imagine life this way and how each of the animals in the zoo played a role in the lives of the colonists.”

Animal Stories

Upstate elk finds new home They say it will be some time before visitors to Charles Towne Landing will be able to see the elk as it will be under observation in a quar…

Hero cat saves man from Gatlinburg wildfire Burger knew something was wrong on November 28 when his cat started acting strangely.

Officer rescues puppies from dumpster during weekend freeze in Indy IMPD Officer Scott Charleswood responded to a report of cries coming from a trash bin.

Man killed cat with butcher knife say Spartanburg officers Suspect told officers that he used a butcher knife to kill a sick cat because he didn’t have a gun or money for a vet.