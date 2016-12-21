VIDEO: Man pulls gun after fight in 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side spoke exclusively with two of the men involved in a viral fight video taken from inside of a Hampton 7-Eleven.

The cell phone footage captures a heated fist fight inside of the E. Mercury Boulevard location around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The fight comes to an abrupt end when a suspect, identified as 32-year-old Dymario Perry, pulls out a gun.

“I just tried to defuse the situation, and then he decided to take it up one more level,” said Blake Helmick.

Helmick was inside of the store with two of his friends.

“We heard a whole bunch of yelling and commotion up front and I guess [Perry] was about to hit his girlfriend, holding her wrists and everything,” Helmick told 10 On Your Side.

He and one of his friends, Brandon Harbert, reportedly moved towards the front.

“[Perry] starts getting very aggressive towards us,” Helmick said. “He took a swing on me.”

The video depicts Helmick and Perry fighting for roughly 30 seconds. Helmick’s other friend, who didn’t want to be identified, is seen trying to pull the two a part.

“I think everyone ran to the back of the room and they were just kind of peaking around to watch what happened,” Harbert said.

The video shows Helmick push Perry out the door. Perry is then seen drawing a gun, and the camera plummets. People inside of the store are heard yelling, and Perry appears to have left.

No shots were fired during the incident.

